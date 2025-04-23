Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.66 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

