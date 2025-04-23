Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.17% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

