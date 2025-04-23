Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.68. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.15%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

