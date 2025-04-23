Orbia Advance (MXCHY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of MXCHY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About Orbia Advance
