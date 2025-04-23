Orbia Advance (MXCHY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of MXCHY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

