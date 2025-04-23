OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Decreased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in OPENLANE by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

OPENLANE stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

