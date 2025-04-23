Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Onestream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Onestream has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onestream

In other Onestream news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Onestream during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

