OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,254 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of OneMain worth $53,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

