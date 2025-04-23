OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 818 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,079,297 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,040.34 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.25 and a twelve month high of $1,064.97. The firm has a market cap of $445.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $897.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,070.65.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

