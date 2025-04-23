OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

