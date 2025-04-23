Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 747,575 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

