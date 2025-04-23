Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO
Insider Transactions at Oklo
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $5,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Oklo Price Performance
NYSE OKLO opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.01. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oklo
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oklo
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.