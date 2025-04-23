Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Oklo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Insider Transactions at Oklo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

In other Oklo news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $5,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.01. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.