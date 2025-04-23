OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Short Interest Update

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3,306.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

