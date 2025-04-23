North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

