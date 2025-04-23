North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.