Norinchukin Bank The Takes $692,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 143.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $443,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,160.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,366.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.