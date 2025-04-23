Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.