Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pool were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $306.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.24. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.