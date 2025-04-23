Norinchukin Bank The Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amcor were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,700,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,967,000 after buying an additional 1,886,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,402,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,367 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,699,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

