Norinchukin Bank The Has $637,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IDEX were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Stock Up 3.7 %
IEX opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $204.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
