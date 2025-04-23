Norinchukin Bank The Has $416,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 713.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $172.68.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

