Norinchukin Bank The Has $316,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DaVita were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in DaVita by 1.0% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DaVita by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

