Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Incyte were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,101.52. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY
Incyte Stock Performance
Shares of INCY opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.