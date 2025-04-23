Norinchukin Bank The Buys 149 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day moving average of $233.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

