Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 3.7 %

PFG stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.