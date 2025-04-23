NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $85.15 Average PT from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 93,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 343.2% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

