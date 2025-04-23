Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 0.1 %

NHTC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a P/E ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

