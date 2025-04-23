Natixis Invests $1.53 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,336,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,521,391.90. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $25,070,323.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,593,657.80. The trade was a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,575,525 shares of company stock worth $109,441,446 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.2 %

DKNG stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra Research upgraded DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

