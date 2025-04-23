Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Modiv Industrial stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.38 million, a PE ratio of -144.45 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

