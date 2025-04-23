MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,455 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 917,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

