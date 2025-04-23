MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 46,013 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,013 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 764,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,061,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,558,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 164,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

TMSL opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

