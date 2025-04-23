MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.38% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after buying an additional 39,197,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,701 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 321,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 249,120 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

