MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.