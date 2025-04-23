MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $261.88 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

