MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 9,153 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,810,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,497,000 after purchasing an additional 794,494 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,942,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,758,000.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

