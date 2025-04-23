MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 157,446 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 292.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

