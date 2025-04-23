MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,865 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $2.0369 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.26%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

