Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.