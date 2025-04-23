Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

