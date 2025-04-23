MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.43. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 43,777 shares traded.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of -1.39.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.