MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading 9.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.92. 45,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 141,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of -4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

