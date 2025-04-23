MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,045,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $408,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,250. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $435,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,663.84. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $11,786,613. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $265.26 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.76.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

