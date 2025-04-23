MGO One Seven LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $161.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

