MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.61% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

BKLC stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

