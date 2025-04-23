MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $6.54 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3856 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

