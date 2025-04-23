MGO One Seven LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

