MGO One Seven LLC Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $484.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

