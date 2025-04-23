MGO One Seven LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $354.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.38.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

