MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 439,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Ares Capital by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 61,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 48,848 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

