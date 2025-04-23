MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Invst LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.24.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

