MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $362,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,547,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,904,000 after buying an additional 861,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,930,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

