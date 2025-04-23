MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,582,000 after acquiring an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Waters by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 4.8 %

WAT opened at $331.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $407.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.