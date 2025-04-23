MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.11. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 712,410 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 459,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 401,807 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 471,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 391,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 372,305 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

